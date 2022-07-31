After winning their first round game in the Legion Class B Senior playoffs 16-5 against Minden on Saturday, Broken Bow fell 10-2 against Hickman in the 6 p.m. game this evening (Sunday, July 31, 2022).
After the game, Head Coach Jim Holm was heard to tell the disappointed team, "Let it go. Learn from it. Let it go. Get better."
Broken Bow now faces Columbus Lakeview in the 3 p.m. game on Monday in the double-elimination tourney.
Asked what Broken Bow will need to do to get a win on Monday, Coach Holm said, "We've got to go in prepared and focused. Tomorrow is a new day." He added, "We didn't play horrible but we have to throw strikes. We gave up too many walks. We've got to hit better."
If Broken Bow beats Columbus Lakeview on Monday, they will play again at 6 p.m. Tuesday. They could face Hickman again, if Hickman wins against Waverly Monday evening and Bow beats Columbus Lakeview.
Monday games are Blair v. Ogallala at noon; Broken Bow v. Columbus Lakeview at 3 p.m.; and Waverly v. Hickman at 6 p.m., all at Paul Brown Field in Broken Bow.
