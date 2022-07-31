Broken Bow team

The Broken Bow Legion Class B Senior team gathers and listens to Coach Jim Holm after their 10-2 loss to Hickman Sunday evening (06/31/22). They now face Columbus Lakeview at 3 p.m. Monday (08/01/22) in the double-elimination state tournament at Paul Brown Field.

 Mona Weatherly

After winning their first round game in the Legion Class B Senior playoffs 16-5 against Minden on Saturday, Broken Bow fell 10-2 against Hickman in the 6 p.m. game this evening (Sunday, July 31, 2022).

After the game, Head Coach Jim Holm was heard to tell the disappointed team, "Let it go. Learn from it. Let it go. Get better."

