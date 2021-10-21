The Broken Bow volleyball team is scheduled to play at 6:15 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 for C1-10 subdistrict play. The 24-4 Bow Indians are seeded #2 and will face #3 Gothenburg who is 23-6.
According to information provided by Broken Bow Public Schools, play begins at 5 p.m. with #4 Minden facing #5 Cozad. The winner of that match faces #1 Kearney Catholic at 7:30 p.m.
The winner of Broken Bow/Gothenburg and the winner of the Kearney Catholic match face off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16.
The tournament will be at Kearney Catholic High School, 110 E 35th St in Kearney, in Cope Coliseum.
Times for Monday's games, with the exception of the first one at 5 p.m., are approximate. Games may start early if the prior game ends early.
Fan parking is available south of the school.
The winner of the tournament advances to District play with sites yet to be determined.
Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for students (no student passes accepted). Bands, cheerleaders,drill teams, etc. must pay admission.
Assigned seating for spectators will be posted. Artificial noisemakers (air horns, whistles, bells, balloon, etc.) are prohibited by the NSAA.
As of today (Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021) there are no COVID-19 restrictions for subdistricts.
Before subdistricts, the Broken Bow Indians will face Cozad this Friday (Oct. 22, 2021) at 10 a.m. in the SWC tournament.
