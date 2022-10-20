The Broken Bow Lady Indians will face Kearney Catholic Monday, Oct. 24, at 6:15 p.m. in volleyball subdistrict play at Gothenburg High School. Broken Bow is seeded #3 at 15-13 t and Kearney Catholic is #2 at 23-7.
The tournament begins with #4 Holdrege facing #5 Cozad at 5 p.m. Monday. The winner of that match will face #1 Gothenburg at 7:30 p.m. The winner of the Gothenburg match faces the winner of Broken Bow/Kearney Catholic for the championship at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.