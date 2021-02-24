Basketball

C1-10 Sub-District @ St. Paul

St Paul 70, Broken Bow 45

C2-9 Sub-District @ Cross County

Twin River 52, Aracadia-Loup City 44

D1-10 Sub-District @ Burwell

Ansley-Litchfield 65, South Loup 46

Burwell 68, Anselmo-Merna 29

D1-11 Sub-District @ North Platte

Sandhills-Thedford 52, Sandhills Valley 38

North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Sandhills-Thedford 35

D2-10 Sub-District @ Mullen

Mullen 71, Arthur County 23

D2-8 Sub-District @ Bertrand

S-E-M 63, Pleasanton 54

D2-5 Sub-District @ Elgin

Spalding Academy 61, Twin Loup 56

