C1-10 Sub-District @ St. Paul
St Paul 70, Broken Bow 45
C2-9 Sub-District @ Cross County
Twin River 52, Aracadia-Loup City 44
D1-10 Sub-District @ Burwell
Ansley-Litchfield 65, South Loup 46
Burwell 68, Anselmo-Merna 29
D1-11 Sub-District @ North Platte
Sandhills-Thedford 52, Sandhills Valley 38
North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Sandhills-Thedford 35
D2-10 Sub-District @ Mullen
Mullen 71, Arthur County 23
D2-8 Sub-District @ Bertrand
S-E-M 63, Pleasanton 54
D2-5 Sub-District @ Elgin
Spalding Academy 61, Twin Loup 56
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.