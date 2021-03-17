Pictured at right is mother Brenda Bowers, Brayton Branic, and S-T Football Coach Josh Deines at Brayton Banic’s signing to play football at Chadron State earlier this month. “Brayton is a big, powerful kid that has a strong work ethic that has made him really successful the last few years in high school,” Deines said. “Kids at his size that move the way he does are hard to find and he’s worked really hard to be able to become the best football player he can be. He’s very competitive and I think people really saw that this year in football and in wrestling too with the ability to win a state championship. I expect him to continue that strong work ethic and competitiveness at Chadron State to help him to develop into a solid defensive lineman for the Eagles. Nothing at the next level is easy and I know he’s looking forward to the challenge.”
*Check this out on page A6 of the March 18 Custer County Chief.
