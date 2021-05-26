Class D State Golf Tournament Results from Lake Maloney Golf Course

1. Brendon Walker Mullen- 146

4. Brett Downing Sandhills-Thedford- 159

8. Colbi Smith South Loup- 162

* There was a field of 96 golfers in Class D this year

Class B State Golf Tournament Results from Elks Country Club

51. Blake Denson Broken Bow- 181

* There was a field of 75 golfers in Class B this year

For a complete stories with photos and interview check out the June 3 Custer County Chief.

Action shots from Class D State Golf Meet

The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery for the week of May 27. If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com

All we need is:

1. Your Name, address and phone number

2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43

3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.

Prices are as follows:

1 - 4x6 $5 ea.

4 -   4x6 or more from different poses $3 ea.

5x7 $7.00 each

