Class D State Golf Tournament Results from Lake Maloney Golf Course
1. Brendon Walker Mullen- 146
4. Brett Downing Sandhills-Thedford- 159
8. Colbi Smith South Loup- 162
* There was a field of 96 golfers in Class D this year
Class B State Golf Tournament Results from Elks Country Club
51. Blake Denson Broken Bow- 181
* There was a field of 75 golfers in Class B this year
Action shots from Class D State Golf Meet
The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery for the week of May 27. If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com
All we need is:
1. Your Name, address and phone number
2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43
3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.
Prices are as follows:
1 - 4x6 $5 ea.
4 - 4x6 or more from different poses $3 ea.
5x7 $7.00 each
