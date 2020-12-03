The Broken Bow wrestling team started the season off with two dual wins at its home invite on Dec. 3. They were able to knock off Wood River 69-6 and then the Indians defeated Arcadia-Loup City 69-12. Broken Bow's Lathan Duda also picked up his 150th win in his career at the dual as well.
The Rebels were able to get one win victory on the night when they defeated Wood River 48-18. A-LC competes at the Ravenna Invite alongside Twin Loup and Ansley-Litchfield on Friday and Broken Bow hosts their home invite on Saturday, Dec. 5. South Loup will also be attending the Broken Bow Invite.
Here is a complete list of the stats from the duels:
A-LC vs Wood River
113- Double Forfeit
120- Ty Greenland (A-LC) wins by forfeit
126- Riley Waddington (WR) wins by forfeit
132- Nate Tillman (WR) wins by forfeit
138- Cooper Kursave (A-LC) wins by forfeit
145- Logan Gregory (A-LC) wins by forfeit
152- Tyron Calleroz (A-LC) beats Carson Thompson (WR) (fall 1:14)
160- Jaxson Kusek (A-LC) wins by forfeit
170- Chase Stieb (A-LC) beat Gunner Lacey (WR) (Fall 1:20)
182- Brandon Placzek (A-LC) wins by forfeit
195- Double Forfeit
220- Eli English (WR) beat Chase Lewandowski (A-LC) (Fall 1:55)
285- Liam Hial (A-LC) wins by forfeit
- A-LC wins dual by a score of 48-18
BB vs WR
106- Dalton Garey (BB) wins by forfeit
113- Trey Hurlburt (BB) wins by forfeit
120- Wilson Cucil Tzin (BB) wins by forfeit
126- Cyrus Wells (BB) beat Riley Waddington (WR) (9-8)
132- Skylar Campbell (BB) beat Nate Tillman (WR) (Fall 0:46)
138- Dylan Anchenta (WR) beat Trey Garey (BB) (6-4)
145- Connor Wells (BB) wins by forfeit
152: Carson Thompson (WR) over Zackary Gaffney (BB) (Fall 1:02)
160: Layton Lindner (BB) over (WR) (For.)
170: Max Denson (BB) over Gunnar Lacey (WR) (Fall 0:56)
182: Kaden Powers (BB) over (WR) (For.)
195: Lathan Duda (BB) over Eli English (WR) (Fall 0:35)
220: Keifer Anderson (BB) over (WR) (For.)
285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BB) over (WR) (For.)
- BB wins dual by a final of 69-9
BB vs A-LC
120: Wilson Cucul Tzin (BB) over Ty Greenland (A-LC) (Fall 3:18)
126: Cyrus Wells (BRBO) wins by forfeit
132: Schylar Campbell (BB) wins by forfeit
138: Trey Garey (BB) over Cooper Kursave (A-LC) (Fall 0:13)
145: Connor Wells (BB) over Logan Gregory (A-LC) (Dec 11-6)
152: Zackary Gaffney (BB) over Jaxson Kusek (A-LC) (Fall 1:39)
160: Tryon Calleroz (A-LC) over Layton Lindner (BB) (Fall 1:01)
170: Chase Stieb (A-LC) over Max Denson (BB) (Fall 3:59)
182: Kaden Powers (BB) over Brandon Placzek (A-LC) (Fall 0:52)
195: Lathan Duda (BB) over (A-LC) (For.)
220: Keifer Anderson (BB) over Chase Lewandowski (A-LC) (Fall 0:58)
285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BB) over Liam Heil (A-LC) (Fall 5:21)
106: Dalton Garey (BB) over (A-LC) (For.)
113: Trey Hurlburt (BB) over (A-LC) (For.)
- BB wins the dual 69-12
Exhibition JV at 220: Cameron Russel (A-LC) beat Hagen Campbell (BB) (Fall at 4:39)
Exhibition JV at 285: Tyler Thomas (BB) beat Luke Heil (A-LC) (Fall at 0:26)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.