Lathan Duda

Lathan Duda of Broken Bow wrestles Eli English of Wood River during the Broken Bow Triangular on Dec. 3. With the win Duda picked up his 150th win of his high school career.

The Broken Bow wrestling team started the season off with two dual wins at its home invite on Dec. 3. They were able to knock off Wood River 69-6 and then the Indians defeated Arcadia-Loup City 69-12. Broken Bow's Lathan Duda also picked up his 150th win in his career at the dual as well.

The Rebels were able to get one win victory on the night when they defeated Wood River 48-18. A-LC competes at the Ravenna Invite alongside Twin Loup and Ansley-Litchfield on Friday and Broken Bow hosts their home invite on Saturday, Dec. 5. South Loup will also be attending the Broken Bow Invite.

Here is a complete list of the stats from the duels:

A-LC vs Wood River

113- Double Forfeit

120- Ty Greenland (A-LC) wins by forfeit

126- Riley Waddington (WR) wins by forfeit

132- Nate Tillman (WR) wins by forfeit

138- Cooper Kursave (A-LC) wins by forfeit

145- Logan Gregory (A-LC) wins by forfeit

152- Tyron Calleroz (A-LC) beats Carson Thompson (WR) (fall 1:14)

160- Jaxson Kusek (A-LC) wins by forfeit

170- Chase Stieb (A-LC) beat Gunner Lacey (WR) (Fall 1:20)

182- Brandon Placzek (A-LC) wins by forfeit

195- Double Forfeit

220- Eli English (WR) beat Chase Lewandowski (A-LC) (Fall 1:55)

285- Liam Hial (A-LC) wins by forfeit 

- A-LC wins dual by a score of 48-18

BB vs WR

106- Dalton Garey (BB) wins by forfeit

113- Trey Hurlburt (BB) wins by forfeit

120- Wilson Cucil Tzin (BB) wins by forfeit

126- Cyrus Wells (BB) beat Riley Waddington (WR) (9-8)

132- Skylar Campbell (BB) beat Nate Tillman (WR) (Fall 0:46)

138- Dylan Anchenta (WR) beat Trey Garey (BB) (6-4)

145- Connor Wells (BB) wins by forfeit

152: Carson Thompson (WR) over Zackary Gaffney (BB) (Fall 1:02)

160: Layton Lindner (BB) over (WR) (For.)

170: Max Denson (BB) over Gunnar Lacey (WR) (Fall 0:56)

182: Kaden Powers (BB) over (WR) (For.)

195: Lathan Duda (BB) over Eli English (WR) (Fall 0:35)

220: Keifer Anderson (BB) over (WR) (For.)

285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BB) over (WR) (For.)

- BB wins dual by a final of 69-9

BB vs A-LC

120: Wilson Cucul Tzin (BB) over Ty Greenland (A-LC) (Fall 3:18)

126: Cyrus Wells (BRBO) wins by forfeit

132: Schylar Campbell (BB) wins by forfeit

138: Trey Garey (BB) over Cooper Kursave (A-LC) (Fall 0:13)

145: Connor Wells (BB) over Logan Gregory (A-LC) (Dec 11-6) 

152: Zackary Gaffney (BB) over Jaxson Kusek (A-LC) (Fall 1:39)

160: Tryon Calleroz (A-LC) over Layton Lindner (BB) (Fall 1:01)

170: Chase Stieb (A-LC) over Max Denson (BB) (Fall 3:59)

182: Kaden Powers (BB) over Brandon Placzek (A-LC) (Fall 0:52)

195: Lathan Duda (BB) over (A-LC) (For.)

220: Keifer Anderson (BB) over Chase Lewandowski (A-LC) (Fall 0:58)

285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BB) over Liam Heil (A-LC) (Fall 5:21)

106: Dalton Garey (BB) over (A-LC) (For.)

113: Trey Hurlburt (BB) over (A-LC) (For.)

- BB wins the dual 69-12

Exhibition JV at 220: Cameron Russel (A-LC) beat Hagen Campbell (BB) (Fall at 4:39)

Exhibition JV at 285: Tyler Thomas (BB) beat Luke Heil (A-LC) (Fall at 0:26) 

Recommended for you