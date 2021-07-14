B6 Area Tournament Championship Game
Broken Bow Juniors 8, Gothenburg Melons 0
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Eli Coble
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Carter Johnson
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Caden Holm
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Max Denson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brice Chaplin
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Austin Harvey
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Zack Loy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hagan Campbell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kaden McKean
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|21
|8
|7
|7
|3
|2
|Pitching
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Max Denson
|4.0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Austin Harvey
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|5
* The 2021 Class B Junior Legion State Tournament starts in Waverly on July 17 and goes through July 22. The brackets for the tournament have not yet been released at this time.
