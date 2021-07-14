B6 Area Tournament Championship Game

Broken Bow Juniors 8, Gothenburg Melons 0

 Lineup ABR H RBI BB SO
 Eli Coble 3 1 1 0 0 1
 Carter Johnson 2 1 1 1 1 0
 Caden Holm 2 10 0 1 0
 Max Denson 30 0 0 0 0
 Brice Chaplin 3 1 2 3 00
 Austin Harvey 3 2 2 1 0 1
 Zack Loy 2 00 0 1 0
 Hagan Campbell 1 1 0 1 0 0
 Kaden McKean 2 1 1 1 0 0
 Totals 21 87 7 3 2
 PitchingIP H R ER BBSO
 Max Denson 4.0 4 0 0 2 5
 Austin Harvey 1.0 1 00 0 0
 Totals 5.0 5 0 0 2 5

* The 2021 Class B Junior Legion State Tournament starts in Waverly on July 17 and goes through July 22. The brackets for the tournament have not yet been released at this time.

Recommended for you