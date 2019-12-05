The Broken Bow Indians boys and girls basketball team traveled to Loup City tonight to play the Arcadia/Loup City Rebels in the two team's opener. The Lady Indians beat the Lady Rebels 61-44 while the Arcadia/Loup City boys beat Broken Bow 46-33. Broken Bow is home against NPSP Friday night while the Rebels travel to take on the Pleasanton Bulldogs. For the story, coaches comments and other scores see the December 12 Sports edition in the Custer County Chief.
