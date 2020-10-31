The Broken Bow Indians have made it back to the State Tournament in Class C1 for the second straight year with a straight set victory over Oakland-Craig at Boone Central High School in Albion on Oct.31. Also making it back to the State Tournament in D2 after failing to make it a season ago were the Mullen Broncos. The time and opponent of the Indians and Broncos first round state game is yet to be determined. What is known is that Broken Bow will play on Nov.4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Mullen plays on Nov. 5 at the same location. Here is a complete look at all the scores from area district final games on Oct.31.
C1
Broken Bow defeats Oakland Craig 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, and 25-23)
C2
Howells Dodge defeats South Loup 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, and 25-20)
D1
Pleasanton defeats Anselmo-Merna 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, and 25-12)
D2
Mullen defeats Garden County 3-1 (25-21, 25-19, 16-25, and 25-11)
Humphrey St.Francis defeats Twin Loup 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, and 25-18)
For full articles on the games check out the Nov.5 edition of the Custer County Chief.
