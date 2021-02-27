In their third straight trip to the District Final, the Broken Bow Girls Basketball team finally broke through as they defeated Columbus Scotus 31-21 on Feb. 26 in the C1-4 District Final at Grand Island Northwest.
With both teams sporting great defenses, the game followed script as a low scoring battle. After the teams fought to an 18-18 tie at halftime, the Indians held the Shamrocks to three points in the final two quarters to secure the victory.
Kya Scott had 11 points and Kali Staples finished with nine points.
Also punching their ticket to state for the second straight season was the Mullen Broncos. They defeated Loomis 63-53 in the D2-4 District Final at Brady.
Falling short in their District Finals were Anselmo-Merna, S-E-M, and South Loup. The Coyotes lost in the D1-6 Final 41-36 to BDS, The Mustangs lost in the D2-3 District Final 50-35 to CWC, and the Bobcats lost in the C2-2 District Final to Wood River 62-43.
Mullen is the four seed in the Class D2 State Tournament and takes on Exeter-Milligan at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln North Star and Broken Bow is the four seed in Class C1 and will take on North Bend Central at 4:00 p.m. on March 3 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.
