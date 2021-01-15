Wrestling

Broken Bow vs Gothernburg

132: Schylar Campbell (BRBO) over Austen Chestnutt (GOTH) (Fall 0:46)

138: Trey Garey (BRBO) over Abe Mendez (GOTH) (MD 14-2)

145: Connor Wells (BRBO) over Ty Hotz (GOTH) (MD 9-1)

152: Jameson Smith (GOTH) over Jack Myers (BRBO) (Dec 2-1)

160: Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) over Brandon Schriner (GOTH) (Fall 1:48)

170: Riley Baker (GOTH) over Max Denson (BRBO) (Fall 2:40)

182: Kaden Powers (BRBO) over Jonah Shimmin (GOTH) (Fall 2:37)

195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Thomas Wright (GOTH) (Fall 0:08)

220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over (GOTH) (For.)

285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over Ethan Libich (GOTH) (MD 12-2)

106: Chauncey Watson (BRBO) over Kaden Margritz (GOTH) (TF 16-1 5:57)

113: Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) over Ty Kreis (GOTH) (Dec 6-1)

120: Amarion McFarland (BRBO) over (GOTH) (For.)

126: Treyton Hurlburt (BRBO) over Carson Stevens (GOTH) (Fall 1:00)

- Broken Bow beats Gothenburg by a final of 62-9.

Broken Bow vs Valentine

138: Ashton Lurz (VALE) over Trey Garey (BRBO) (Dec 4-3)

145: Connor Wells (BRBO) over Cameron Jordan (VALE) (Fall 3:09)

152: Kadon Wenig (VALE) over Jack Myers (BRBO) (Fall 3:18)

160: Drake Janssen (VALE) over Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) (Fall 2:27)

170: Max Denson (BRBO) over Tagg Buechle (VALE) (Fall 3:56)

182: Kaden Powers (BRBO) over Sage Schrunk (VALE) (Fall 0:35)

195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Logan Witte (VALE) (Fall 1:07)

220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over Lee Major (VALE) (Fall 1:24)

285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over (VALE) (For.)

106: Chauncey Watson (BRBO) over (VALE) (For.)

113: Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) over (VALE) (For.)

120: Amarion McFarland (BRBO) over (VALE) (For.)

126: Chris Williams (VALE) over Treyton Hurlburt (BRBO) (Fall 2:30)

132: Schylar Campbell (BRBO) over Cody Miller (VALE) (Fall 2:45)

- Broken Bow beats Valentine 60-21.

Mullen vs Maxwell

152: Spencer DeNaeyer (MULL) over Braxton Williams (MAXW) (Fall 0:52)

160: Sean Simonson (MULL) over Jacob Tobey (MAXW) (TF 18-3 5:03)

170: Ayden Steffens (MAXW) over Owen Thorberg (MULL) (Fall 0:59)

182: Kaydan Hunt (MAXW) over (MULL) (For.)

195: Jaycob Young (MAXW) over (MULL) (For.)

220: Kayden Stubbs (MAXW) over Tel Kvanvig (MULL) (Fall 0:47)

285: Isaac Welch (MULL) over Ashton Smith (MAXW) (Fall 1:44)

106: Carter Haesler (MULL) over (MAXW) (For.)

113: Wyatt Heessel (MAXW) over (MULL) (M. For.)

120: Eli Paxton (MULL) over (MAXW) (For.)

126: Chase Gracey (MULL) over Sam Melton (MAXW) (Fall 2:00)

132: Kyle Durfee (MULL) over Mason Tilford (MAXW) (Dec 5-0)

138: Easton Messersmith (MAXW) over (MULL) (For.)

145: Klayton Pagel (MAXW) over James Kessler (MULL) (Fall 0:44)

- Maxwell defeats Mullen 42-38.

Mullen vs Brady

145: James Kessler (MULL) over Aidan Mullen (BRADY) (Dec 14-9)

152: Spencer DeNaeyer (MULL) over Levi Jurjens (BRADY) (Fall 1:04)

160: Double Forfeit

170: Triston Stearns (BRADY) over Sean Simonson (MULL) (MD 9-0)

182: Owen Thorberg (MULL) over (BRADY) (For.)

195: Cameron Carr (BRADY) over (MULL) (For.)

220: Tel Kvanvig (MULL) over (BRADY) (For.)

285: Isaac Welch (MULL) over (BRADY) (For.)

106: Carter Haesler (MULL) over (BRADY) (For.)

113: Eli Paxton (MULL) over Isaac Shaner (BRADY) (Fall 0:51)

120: Double Forfeit 126: Chase  Gracey (MULL) over (BRADY) (For.)

132: Jeremy Larson (BRADY) over Kyle Durfee (MULL) (Dec 7-0)

138: Double Forfeit

- Mullen defeats Brady 45-13.

Recommended for you