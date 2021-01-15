Broken Bow vs Gothernburg
132: Schylar Campbell (BRBO) over Austen Chestnutt (GOTH) (Fall 0:46)
138: Trey Garey (BRBO) over Abe Mendez (GOTH) (MD 14-2)
145: Connor Wells (BRBO) over Ty Hotz (GOTH) (MD 9-1)
152: Jameson Smith (GOTH) over Jack Myers (BRBO) (Dec 2-1)
160: Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) over Brandon Schriner (GOTH) (Fall 1:48)
170: Riley Baker (GOTH) over Max Denson (BRBO) (Fall 2:40)
182: Kaden Powers (BRBO) over Jonah Shimmin (GOTH) (Fall 2:37)
195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Thomas Wright (GOTH) (Fall 0:08)
220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over (GOTH) (For.)
285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over Ethan Libich (GOTH) (MD 12-2)
106: Chauncey Watson (BRBO) over Kaden Margritz (GOTH) (TF 16-1 5:57)
113: Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) over Ty Kreis (GOTH) (Dec 6-1)
120: Amarion McFarland (BRBO) over (GOTH) (For.)
126: Treyton Hurlburt (BRBO) over Carson Stevens (GOTH) (Fall 1:00)
- Broken Bow beats Gothenburg by a final of 62-9.
Broken Bow vs Valentine
138: Ashton Lurz (VALE) over Trey Garey (BRBO) (Dec 4-3)
145: Connor Wells (BRBO) over Cameron Jordan (VALE) (Fall 3:09)
152: Kadon Wenig (VALE) over Jack Myers (BRBO) (Fall 3:18)
160: Drake Janssen (VALE) over Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) (Fall 2:27)
170: Max Denson (BRBO) over Tagg Buechle (VALE) (Fall 3:56)
182: Kaden Powers (BRBO) over Sage Schrunk (VALE) (Fall 0:35)
195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Logan Witte (VALE) (Fall 1:07)
220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over Lee Major (VALE) (Fall 1:24)
285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over (VALE) (For.)
106: Chauncey Watson (BRBO) over (VALE) (For.)
113: Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) over (VALE) (For.)
120: Amarion McFarland (BRBO) over (VALE) (For.)
126: Chris Williams (VALE) over Treyton Hurlburt (BRBO) (Fall 2:30)
132: Schylar Campbell (BRBO) over Cody Miller (VALE) (Fall 2:45)
- Broken Bow beats Valentine 60-21.
Mullen vs Maxwell
152: Spencer DeNaeyer (MULL) over Braxton Williams (MAXW) (Fall 0:52)
160: Sean Simonson (MULL) over Jacob Tobey (MAXW) (TF 18-3 5:03)
170: Ayden Steffens (MAXW) over Owen Thorberg (MULL) (Fall 0:59)
182: Kaydan Hunt (MAXW) over (MULL) (For.)
195: Jaycob Young (MAXW) over (MULL) (For.)
220: Kayden Stubbs (MAXW) over Tel Kvanvig (MULL) (Fall 0:47)
285: Isaac Welch (MULL) over Ashton Smith (MAXW) (Fall 1:44)
106: Carter Haesler (MULL) over (MAXW) (For.)
113: Wyatt Heessel (MAXW) over (MULL) (M. For.)
120: Eli Paxton (MULL) over (MAXW) (For.)
126: Chase Gracey (MULL) over Sam Melton (MAXW) (Fall 2:00)
132: Kyle Durfee (MULL) over Mason Tilford (MAXW) (Dec 5-0)
138: Easton Messersmith (MAXW) over (MULL) (For.)
145: Klayton Pagel (MAXW) over James Kessler (MULL) (Fall 0:44)
- Maxwell defeats Mullen 42-38.
Mullen vs Brady
145: James Kessler (MULL) over Aidan Mullen (BRADY) (Dec 14-9)
152: Spencer DeNaeyer (MULL) over Levi Jurjens (BRADY) (Fall 1:04)
160: Double Forfeit
170: Triston Stearns (BRADY) over Sean Simonson (MULL) (MD 9-0)
182: Owen Thorberg (MULL) over (BRADY) (For.)
195: Cameron Carr (BRADY) over (MULL) (For.)
220: Tel Kvanvig (MULL) over (BRADY) (For.)
285: Isaac Welch (MULL) over (BRADY) (For.)
106: Carter Haesler (MULL) over (BRADY) (For.)
113: Eli Paxton (MULL) over Isaac Shaner (BRADY) (Fall 0:51)
120: Double Forfeit 126: Chase Gracey (MULL) over (BRADY) (For.)
132: Jeremy Larson (BRADY) over Kyle Durfee (MULL) (Dec 7-0)
138: Double Forfeit
- Mullen defeats Brady 45-13.
