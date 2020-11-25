The Broken Bow and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller football teams recently had players honored with All-District Awards for their play on the field this year. Their were eight players who earned nominations for the Mustangs and nine players for the Indians.
Leading the way for both teams were senior backs Frazier Kaelin and Carson Rohde who both had spectacular seasons running the football. They both earned their districts highest distinction for their play.
You can find a complete list of the awards below:
C1 District 7
All District Team- Frazier Kaelin, Kiefer Anderson, Cyrus Wells, Sawyer Bumgarner, Blake Denson, and Austin Harvey.
All District Honorable Mention- Connor Wells, Lathan Duda, and Skeeter Campbell.
D6 District 5
Offense First Team- Carson Rohde, Aaron Hernandez, and Jayson Guthard.
Offense Second Team- Noah Eggleston, and Jayson Guthard.
Defense First Team- Creyton Line, and Kellen Eggleston.
Defense Second Team- Noah Bydlon
Defense Honorable Mention- Ethan Atkins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.