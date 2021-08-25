The Cozad, Broken Bow, and South Loup volleyball teams all met up at Callaway High School on August 20 and took part in some jamboree matches before the start of the season this week. In the match between the Indians and the Bobcats, Broken Bow won 25-20 and 25-12.
In speaking about the jamboree, Broken Bow Coach Skylar Morris said the matches between Cozad and South Loup were good for her team as they prepare for the regular season.
“It was good because everybody got to see the court in a real game time setting,” Morris said. “It also helps me see where everybody fits on the floor.”
*** For more of this article check out the August 26 Custer County Chief
Photo Information
Action shots from South Loup jamboree Tournament
The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery for the week of August 26 If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com
All we need is:
1. Your Name, address and phone number
2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43
3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.
Prices are as follows:
1 - 4x6 $5 ea.
4 - 4x6 or more from different poses $3 ea.
5x7 $7.00 ea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.