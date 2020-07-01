The Broken Bow Seniors and Juniors played at home on the last day of June against Gothenburg. The Juniors beat the Melons 8-6 and the Seniors won by a final of 14-6.
In the Juniors game, they raced out to and 8-0 lead. Getting the scoring started was Sawyer Bumgarner who doubled in the bottom of the first scoring Max Denson and Coy Johnson.
On the mound, Hagan Campbell did a good job through the first three innings giving up no runs. He ran into trouble in the fourth giving up four and the Melons started on the comeback trail. In the end, the Juniors rebounded and were able to close out the game.
The Seniors coasted to the victory thanks to big games by Keifer Anderson with five RBI's, Coy Johnson with four RBI's, and Blake Denson with three RBI's.
The next game for the Juniors and Seniors is a home game against Cozad on July 1. The Juniors game will start at 5:30 p.m.
For a complete story with coaches comments check out this weeks Custer County Chief.
