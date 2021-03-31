The Broken Bow and the Arcadia-Loup City track teams traveled to the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite on March 30. Both squads did well, with the Indian boys finishing second behind GICC with 105 points, the Broken Bow girls finishing fourth with 62 points, and the Rebel girls finishing fifth with 61 points.
Some of the key performances on the day for the Indian boys came from Qwentin Coble. He won the long jump with a jump of 20-05.50.
Winning the 4x100 relay was Cyrus Wells, Qwentin Coble, Eli Coble, and Zane Eggelston. They clocked a time of 46.16.
Earning second-place medals were Daine Wardyn in the 3,200 meter run and Brody Rider in Pole Vault. Wardyn clocked a 10:51.90 and Rider cleared 11-10.
On the girl's side of the competition, it was Kya Scott and the 4x100 team that led Broken Bow with second-place finishes. Scott finished with a mark of 4-10.25 in the high jump and the 4x100 meter relay team of Scott, Anna Lindstrom, Macey Haines, and Ryen Haines ran a 55.30.
Continuing to dominate the throwing events for A-LC was Jessica Steib. The sophomore won the shot put with a throw of 39-07 and the discus with a toss of 120-03.
