The Broken Bow Boys and Girls Jamboree Game at Ravenna that was scheduled for Tuesday with the girls beginning at 6:00 p.m. and boys at 7:45 p.m. has been moved up to tonight due to the weather forecast, same place same time. Axtell will participate also. Each team will play each other for a half. For example Broken Bow will play Ravenna for a half and then Axtell for a half. It will work the same for the boys and girls.
