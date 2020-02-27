Broken Bow who was the #3 seed in the C1-10 Subdistrict played #1 seed O'Neill in the subdistrict final in Burwell Thursday night. The two teams battled it out. At half the score was O'Neill 21, Broken Bow 19. Going in to the fourth quarter it was still anyone's game with O'Neill up 36-32. In the second half of the fourth quarter O'Neill hit most of their free throws to seal the deal and end Broken Bow's season with a 62-54 win.
There are two local teams headed to the district finals Saturday to see if they can earn a state berth. Anselmo-Merna defeated Burwell in the D1-10 subdistrict final 69-53 and Mullen defeated Wallace in the D2-10 subdistrict final 53-37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.