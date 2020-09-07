Daine Wardyn

Daine Wardyn runs at the Cozad Meet on Sept. 5. He finished in fifth place overall in the meet.

 Allie Borders

Class C - BOYS

Rank    School        1st Place Votes    Points        District    2019 State Meet

1.    Aurora               

2.    Milford                   

3.    Malcolm           

4.    Sidney               

5.    Lincoln Christian       

6.    St. Paul                  

7.    Gothenburg                   

8.    Douglas County West              

9.    Broken Bow                 

10.    Mitchell                 

Others receiving votes - Minden (15), Columbus Scotus (9), Adams Central (7), Pierce (7), Louisville (6), Wahoo (6), Boys Town (5), O’Neil/St. Mary’s (5), Wilber Clatonia (4), Fort Calhoun (2), Hartington/Newcastle/Cedar Catholic (2), Battle Creek (1) -  Number of coaches voting - 9 of 60

