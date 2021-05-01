The Broken Boys track team took advantage of good weather and the fact that they were the host of the conference meet this year by taking home second place with 96 points at the Southwest Conference Invite. The Indian girls were sixth overall with 34 points.
A big reason for Broken Bow winning the meet was the fact that Tyler Thomas won the Discus with a throw of 147'10. Sawyer Bumgarner also placed in the event with a toss of 129'03 for seventh.
On the track Qwentin Coble was key for the Indians success by finishing first in the 200 with a time of 22.88 and second in the 100 with a time of 11.42.
The Indian girls had nobody take first place, but MaKinley Tobey was second in the two-mile with a time of 12:35. In the mile, Kali Staples was fourth with a 5:46.37.
For a complete article with photos and quotes check out the May 6 Custer County Chief. Here is a link to the complete results:
