The Broken Bow boys won their first game of the season against Valentine Jan. 24 in an impressive 81-46 win in front of the home crowd. They found themselves playing Valentine again six days later, this time in the SWC First Round Consolation game for 7th place in Gothenburg Thursday night. This time it was not as easy but they came out of it with a 43-42 win. See the Feb. 6 Custer County Chief Sports edition for the story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.