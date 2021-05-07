The Broken Bow boys track team followed up their Runner-Up Performance at the Southwest Conference Invite with a first-place finish at the Cozad Invite on May 7. The Indian boys scored 119 points and the Indian girls scored 63 to take fifth.
Leading the way for Broken Bow was Qwentin Coble who won the long jump and the 200 meter dash. His winning jump was 20-08'25 and his winning time was 23.14.
For the girls, there were no first-place finishes, but Kailyn Scott in the 400 meter dash and Joscelyn Coleman in the pole vault were first overall. Scott ran a personal best 1:02.44 and Coleman jumped a personal best 8'09.
For a complete article with photos and quotes check out the May 13 Custer County Chief. Here is a link to the stats from the meet:
