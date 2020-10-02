Makinley Tobey

Makinley Tobey competes at the Ravenna Invite on Sept. 17. She finished sixth overall out of 70 runners.

The Broken Bow XC team competed at the Gothenburg Invite on Oct. 1, 2020. Here is a list of how the athletes did on both the boys and girls side.

Boys

- First out of 15 as a team with 32 points

2. Daine Wardyn with a time of 17:07

3. Noah Osmond with a time of 17:07

10. Trey Hurlburt with a time of 17:47

17. Brock Oeltjen with a time of 18:06

19. Casey Faulkenberry with a time of 18:08

30. Ethan Wenquist with a time of 18:41.

Girls

- Girls finished fourth out of ten teams with a score of 76.

6. Makinley Tobey with a time of 20:50.

21. Anna Lindstrom with a time of 22:25.

32. Chelsea Royle with a time of 23:40

36. Isela Tercero with a time of 24:07

38. Savanah Peterson with a time of 24:10

54. McKenna Palmer with a time of 24:52.

- For a complete story on the Broken Bow XC team performance at Gothernburg, check out the Oct. 8 edition of the Chief paper.

