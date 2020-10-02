The Broken Bow XC team competed at the Gothenburg Invite on Oct. 1, 2020. Here is a list of how the athletes did on both the boys and girls side.
Boys
- First out of 15 as a team with 32 points
2. Daine Wardyn with a time of 17:07
3. Noah Osmond with a time of 17:07
10. Trey Hurlburt with a time of 17:47
17. Brock Oeltjen with a time of 18:06
19. Casey Faulkenberry with a time of 18:08
30. Ethan Wenquist with a time of 18:41.
Girls
- Girls finished fourth out of ten teams with a score of 76.
6. Makinley Tobey with a time of 20:50.
21. Anna Lindstrom with a time of 22:25.
32. Chelsea Royle with a time of 23:40
36. Isela Tercero with a time of 24:07
38. Savanah Peterson with a time of 24:10
54. McKenna Palmer with a time of 24:52.
- For a complete story on the Broken Bow XC team performance at Gothernburg, check out the Oct. 8 edition of the Chief paper.
