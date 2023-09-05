Logan Bell 119 Michael Forster 117 cross country Aug 2023

Logan Bell, #119, and Michael Forster, #117, ran 19:45:71 and 19:46.14 to finish in 28th and 29th places for Broken Bow at the North Platte Invitation Aug. 26.

 Kattie Reicheneker

SEPT. 1, 2023 - BROKEN BOW, NEB. - According to Broken Bow Public Schools, the start time for the Sept. 9 Broken Bow Cross Country Invite has been moved to 9 a.m. The original time was listed as 10 a.m. on the Broken Bow school calendar.

The invite will be held at the Broken Bow Golf Club.

