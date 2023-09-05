SEPT. 1, 2023 - BROKEN BOW, NEB. - According to Broken Bow Public Schools, the start time for the Sept. 9 Broken Bow Cross Country Invite has been moved to 9 a.m. The original time was listed as 10 a.m. on the Broken Bow school calendar.
The invite will be held at the Broken Bow Golf Club.
Invited teams include Broken Bow, Ainsworth, Cozad, Medicine Valley, Hi-Line, Gothenburg, McCook, Maxwell, Minden, Ord, Valentine, Sandhills-Thedford, Doniphan Trumbull, North Platte St. Pats, Brady, St. Paul, Arcadia-Loup City, South Loup and Sandhills Valley.
The high school girls 5,000 meter race begins at 9 a.m. with the high school boys 5,000 meter to follow. There also will be a 7th/8th grade girls one mile race and a 7th/8th grade boys one mile race.
For each high school race, there will be championship and runner-up plaques and 20 medals. In each of the 7th/8th grade races, the top 10 will receive medals.
Admission is $7 adult, $5 student and Broken Bow Passes
Racers and spectators are asked to stay off the greens and t-boxes.
