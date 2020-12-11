The Class B No. 4 Broken Bow wrestling team traveled to Class A No.3 North Platte on Dec. 10 for their second dual meet of the season. The Indians came up short in the bout losing by a final of 40-24.
Broken Bow was still without one of their state champions from a season ago in Casey Faulkenberry. It's safe to say with him wrestling it would have changed the score a little bit.
There were four wrestlers for Broken Bow who won matches in the duel. They were Tyler Thomas at 285 who won by pin, Cyrus Wells who pinned his opponent three minutes into their match at 126, Jack Myers was able to gut out a 7-5 victory at 152, and Lathan Duda ended the night with a 7-2 decision victory at 195.
The Indians will be back in action on Dec. 12 when they travel to the Holdrege meet. For more info and photos check out the Dec. 17 edition of the Custer County Chief.
|220
Mason Newland (North Platte) over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) (Fall 1:03)
6
285
Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) over Jacob Kohler (North Platte) (Fall 2:33)
0
6
106
Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
113
Jace Kennel (North Platte) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) (MD 11-2)
4
0
120
Carson Songster (North Platte) over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) (Fall 5:03)
6
0
126
Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) over Ethan Jackson (North Platte) (Fall 3:00)
0
6
132
Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) over Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) (Dec 5-0)
3
0
138
Darian Diaz (North Platte) over Trey Garey (Broken Bow) (Dec 10-3)
3
0
145
Ryan Fox (North Platte) over Connor Wells (Broken Bow) (Dec 8-3)
3
0
152
Jack Myers (Broken Bow) over Santana Morin (North Platte) (Dec 7-5)
0
3
160
Luke Rathjen (North Platte) over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) (Fall 2:21)
6
0
170
Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) over Max Denson (Broken Bow) (Dec 8-1)
3
0
182
Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) (Fall 1:35)
6
0
195
Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Vincent Genatone (North Platte) (Dec 7-2)
0
3
Team Score:
40
24
