The Broken Bow and the Arcadia-Loup City golf teams competed at the Ord Invite on April 6. In a 13 team field, the Indians were fourth with a score of 360 and the Rebels were seventh carding a 374.
Finishing with the best score for the area golfers was Blake Denson with an 83. Hayden Griffith of A-LC was his team's best performer shooting an 86 for 13th place.
Rounding out the Top 15 was Austin Harvey of Broken Bow. He shot an 87 for 15th place overall.
For more information on the Ord Invite check out the April 7 Custer County Chief.
Link to complete results: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vTFP_eJpeFPhDHmw8CPJ8cp9qkMFS8yX8J1DjcSlhljUwWGhxkpjzLbI8nGiCZM3ClNEplgd8beOQzE/pubhtml#
