The Broken Bow boys golf team competed in the Southwest Conference Invite at Gothenburg on May 6. The Indians walked away with a sixth place finish with a score of 352.
Blake Denson and Nathan Reynolds were both able to medal at the meet. Denson was eighth with a score of 80 and Reynolds finished 15th by shooting an 86.
Winning the meet was McCook with a 318 and the individual champion was Brady Esch of the Bison with a score of 75.
Broken Bow Results: 8. Blake Denson 80, 15. Nathan Reynolds 86, 30. Austin Harvey 91, Zach Gaffney 95, 38. Carsten Fox 101, and 39. J.R. Schaaf 105.
