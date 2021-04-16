The Broken Bow track and field team competed at the Marsh Beck Invite in Minden on April 15. The meet was originally supposed to be run on April 16, but because of the weather forecast for Friday, it was pushed up a day.
The Indian girls finished second overall with 104 points and the Broken Bow boys were fourth with 94 points, less than 20 points behind the champions from Grand Island Central Catholic.
Kailyn Scott led the girl's team with two gold medals in the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash. She ran a 13.3 in the 100 and a 27.8 in the 200.
The 4x400 meter relay team of Ana Lindstrom, Kya Scott, Ryen Haines, and Kailyn Scott were first in a time of 4:27.1.
On the boy's side, Qwentin Coble won the long jump with a mark of 19'10. In the triple jump he got second with a jump of 40'7.5.
For quotes and more info on the Marsh Beck Invitational check out the April 22 Custer County Chief.
Stats from Marsh Beck Invite: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=414182&show=all
