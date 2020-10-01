The Broken Bow Girls golf team won the Southwest Conference Championship on Oct. 1 in Cozad. They scored a 348 and runner-up was Minden with a 382.
The team leader was Custer County All-Area Team Member Madison Jackson with a 81. Freshman Camryn Johnson shot an 84, Graycee Oeltjen finished with a 90,Avery Campbell a 91, Emery Custer a 98, and Joscelyn Coleman a 103.
The team will be competing at C-4 District in Grand Island at Indianhead Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.