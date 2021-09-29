The Broken Bow girls golf team repeated as Southwest Conference (SWC) champs at the Wildhorse Golf Course in Gothenburg on Tuesday (09/28/21).
According to the results
Broken Bow won with a team par of +65 for a total of 353 shots.
Valentine was second at +89 and 377; Miden came in third at +100 and 388.
Individually for Broken Bow, Camryn Johnson ended in second over all at +10 and 82.
Molly Custer shot +15 and 87 for fourth place overall.
Emery Custer was 6th with +18 and 90.
Lainey Palmer was 8th with +22 and 94.
Taylor Schaaf shot a +24 with total 96 to end in 11th place.
Kennedy Garce shot +29 at 101 and shared 15th place with four others.
Winning the individual score was Lynzi Becker of Cozad High School with a par of +6 and 78.
