Broken Bow girls golf team SWC champs Sept 28 2021

The Broken Bow girls golf team holds medals and the championship plaque after winning the SWC tournament on Tuesday (09/28/21).

 Courtesy

The Broken Bow girls golf team repeated as Southwest Conference (SWC) champs at the Wildhorse Golf Course in Gothenburg on Tuesday (09/28/21).

According to the results

Broken Bow won with a team par of +65 for a total of 353 shots.

Valentine was second at +89 and 377; Miden came in third at +100 and 388.

Individually for Broken Bow, Camryn Johnson ended in second over all at +10 and 82.

Molly Custer shot +15 and 87 for fourth place overall.

Emery Custer was 6th with +18 and 90.

Lainey Palmer was 8th with +22 and 94.

Taylor Schaaf shot a +24 with total 96 to end in 11th place.

Kennedy Garce shot +29 at 101 and shared 15th place with four others.

Winning the individual score was Lynzi Becker of Cozad High School with a par of +6 and 78.

