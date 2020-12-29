The Broken Bow girls basketball team used late turnovers to come out victorious over Class C1 No. 4 Adam Central 48-41 in the Championship match of the Broken Bow Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.
Despite trailing multiple times throughout the game, the Indians continuously found a way to regain the lead. At the end of the first, it was 9-8 in favor of Broken Bow, and at halftime, they had a two-point lead at 22-20.
In the fourth quarter, Broken Bow was able to erase a four-point deficit by forcing the Patriots into turnovers. In the end, Staples sealed the victory with a pair of free throws.
Check out below for all the scores from both the Broken Bow girls and boys at the Holiday Tournament. Also, make sure to check out the Jan. 7 edition of the Custer County Chief for a complete write up with photos.
!2/28 Girls
- Broken Bow def. Alliance 61-14
!2/28 Boys
- Alliance def. Broken Bow 57-47
12/29 Girls
- Broken Bow def. Adams Central 48-41
12/29 Boys
- Broken Bow def. Boone Central 50-37
