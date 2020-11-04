Broken Bow knew going into Wednesday's matchup with St. Paul that they were going to have to pull out all the stops in order to beat the Wildcats.
Unfortunately, the Indians had no answer for some key players for St. Paul like Josie Jakubowski.
The Wildcats were also able to effectively take Kya Scott out of the game which was detrimental to Broken Bow's game plan going in.
"They definitely served us tough and put up a good block against our better hitters and took us out of system," Broken Bow head coach Skylar Morris said. "We just could never find our groove."
The end result was a straight-set sweep for Class C1 No.2 St. Paul 25-13, 25-14, and 25-16. With the victory, the Wildcats improve to 33-0 on the season.
Broken Bow finishes with a record of 29-5. A great milestone for a team that lost three of their first five matches to start the season.
It was the final game played for seniors Kassidy Cyboron, Emma Schall, Halle Jacobsen, Kali Staples, and Cami Schweitzer.
In comments after the loss Coach Morris praised the girls on their ability to be coachable and good leaders on the court for their younger teammates. Most of all they were able to make their first year as starters memorable by getting to state.
For a complete article with play by play and stats check out the Nov. 12 edition of the Custer County Chief Paper.
