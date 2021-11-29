Broken Bow will host their Invitational Wrestling Tournament this Saturday, Dec. 4.
Tickets are $6 adult and $5 student. No passes will be accepted for the tournament.
There will be a concession stand.
Varsity competition is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. after the seeding meeting. (Weigh-ins begin promptly at 7:30 a.m. with seeding at 8 a.m.)
Participating teams include Grand Island Central Catholic, Perkins County, Ord, Gordon-Rushville, Case County, SouthLoups, Southern Valley, St. Paul, Mitchell, Kearney Catholic and Broken Bow.
