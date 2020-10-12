The Broken Bow girls golf team is sitting in first place with a 369 after day one of the girls state golf meet in Columbus. Lincoln Christian is second with a 386 and Heartland is third with a 390.
Leading the way for the Indians is Custer County Chief All-Area team member Madison Jackson who shot an 84 and is tied for seventh. Emery Custer is sitting just inside the top15 in a four-way tie for 12th with a 90
In 22nd it's freshman Camryn Johnson with a 94, and Graycee Oeltjen is tied for 36th with a 101. Avery Campbell rounded out the team score for the Indians in 53rd with a 107.
Check out our Facebook live stream tomorrow of the girls on the final day of State and don't forget to check out the Oct. 22 edition of the Custer County Chief for a full story on the state tournament.
