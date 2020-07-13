Junior Legion Baseball

The Broken Bow Junior Legion Baseball players and Coaches get the tarps off and field in shape after the rain delay Sunday afternoon so the doubleheader between the two teams could get started.

The Broken Bow Junior Legion baseball team hosted Sutton for a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. Thew game was to begin at Noon but was delayed until 1 p.m. due to rain and lightning. Broken Bow held on to a 3-1 win in game one. In game two Sutton's bats started connecting as they beat Broken Bow 13-2. For the story and photos see the July 16 Custer County Chief.

