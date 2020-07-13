The Broken Bow Junior Legion baseball team hosted Sutton for a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. Thew game was to begin at Noon but was delayed until 1 p.m. due to rain and lightning. Broken Bow held on to a 3-1 win in game one. In game two Sutton's bats started connecting as they beat Broken Bow 13-2. For the story and photos see the July 16 Custer County Chief.
Broken Bow Juniors Split Doubleheader With Sutton at Paul Brown Field Sunday Afternoon
Tim Conover
Sports Editor
