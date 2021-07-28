Broken Bow Seniors 7, Minden Seniors 5
*Will compete for the B6 Area Championship vs McCook Seniors on July 28 at 5 p.m in Minden.
Action shots from the Senior Area Tournament in Minden
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Blake Denson
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Eli Coble
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Caden Holm
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Sawyer Bumgarner
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Max Denson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keifer Anderson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tallin Schada
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Austin Harvey
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Carter Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brody Ridder
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|26
|7
|9
|5
|5
|4
|Pitching
|IP
|PT
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Carter Johnson
|5.0
|105
|.562
|5
|5
|2
|5
|3
|0
|Eli Coble
|0.2
|17
|.294
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Blake Denson
|1.1
|19
|.526
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|7.0
|141
|.525
|6
|5
|2
|6
|6
|0
