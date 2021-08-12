The Broken Bow Legion Baseball teams handed out awards for the 2021 season on Monday, August 9. This year both the Juniors and Seniors put together exceptional seasons, winning the B6 Area Tournaments and qualifying for the Class B State Legion Baseball Tournaments.
Below is a list of the 2021 Award Recipients:
The Dale Baker Character & Leadership Award
Seniors- Blake Denson
Juniors- Carter Johnson
The Jerry Shea Most Valuable Player Award
Seniors- Blake Denson
Juniors- Eli Coble
The Brad Peterson Silver Slugger Award
Seniors- Keifer Anderson
Juniors- Eli Coble
The Steve Hromas Pitcher of the Year
Seniors- Blake Denson
Juniors- Austin Harvey and Hagan Campbell
The Jeff Briggs Gold Glove Award
Seniors- Sawyer Bumgarner
Juniors- Caden Holm
The Nick Dean Newcomer of the Year
Seniors- Max Denson
Juniors- Brice Chaplin
The Jerry Pomplun Most Improved Player Award
Seniors- Brody Ridder
Juniors- Hagen Campbell
The Billy Beals Teammate of the Year
Seniors- Kaden McKean
Juniors- Ethan Chandler
The Thomas T. Varney Heart and Soul Award
Seniors- Wyatt Woodward
Juniors- Zach Loy
