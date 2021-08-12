The Broken Bow Legion Baseball teams handed out awards for the 2021 season on Monday, August 9. This year both the Juniors and Seniors put together exceptional seasons, winning the B6 Area Tournaments and qualifying for the Class B State Legion Baseball Tournaments.

Below is a list of the 2021 Award Recipients:

The Dale Baker Character & Leadership Award

Seniors- Blake Denson

Juniors- Carter Johnson

The Jerry Shea Most Valuable Player Award

Seniors- Blake Denson

Juniors- Eli Coble

The Brad Peterson Silver Slugger Award

Seniors- Keifer Anderson

Juniors- Eli Coble

The Steve Hromas Pitcher of the Year

Seniors- Blake Denson

Juniors- Austin Harvey and Hagan Campbell

The Jeff Briggs Gold Glove Award

Seniors- Sawyer Bumgarner

Juniors- Caden Holm

The Nick Dean Newcomer of the Year

Seniors- Max Denson

Juniors- Brice Chaplin

The Jerry Pomplun Most Improved Player Award

Seniors- Brody Ridder

Juniors- Hagen Campbell

The Billy Beals Teammate of the Year

Seniors- Kaden McKean

Juniors- Ethan Chandler

The Thomas T. Varney Heart and Soul Award

Seniors- Wyatt Woodward

Juniors- Zach Loy

Recommended for you