Broken Bow Seniors- 9
Cozad Red Seniors- 8
Eli Coble- 1 run and was walked once.
Carter Johnson- 2 hits and was walked once. Pitched 5.1 innings, gave up 7 hits, 3 earned runs, and had 13 strikeouts.
Caden Holm- 1 hit and was walked twice.
Brice Chaplin- 1 at bat and 1 strikeout.
Sawyer Bumgarner- Was walked twice in the game.
Max Denson- 2 hits and 2 runs.
Keifer Anderson- 2 hits, 1 run, 2 RBI's, and was walked once.
Austin Harvey- 1 hit, 1 run, and was walked once.
Wyatt Woodward- 1 hit and 2 RBI's.
Brody Ridder- 2 runs and was walked twice in the game. Pitched 1.2 innings, gave up one hit, and had one strikeout.
Broken Bow Juniors- 21
Cozad Red Juniors- 4
Eli Coble- Had 3 hits and 2 RBI's
Carter Johnson- Had 1 hit, 1 run, and was walked once.
Owen Hartman- Was walked and accounted for 1 run. Pitched one inning, gave up one hit, and had two strikeouts.
Kaden McKean- Had 1 hit and 2 RBI's.
Max Denson- Had 2 hits, 3 runs, 1 RBI, and was walked once.
Austin Harvey- Had 1 RBI, 2 runs, and was walked once.
Jacob Heapy- Had 1 hit and had 3 RBI's.
Brice Chaplin- Was walked once and accounted for 2 runs.
Brycen Woodward- Was walked twice and accounted for 1 run.
Zack Loy- Had 1 hit, 3 runs, 1 RBI, and was walked once.
Hagan Campbell- Had 1 hit, 3 RBI's, and was walked once.
Tyler Thomas- Was walked once and accounted for one run.
Nick Shada- Pitched 2 innings gave up 3 hits, 3 earned runs, and had 5 strikeouts.
