Broken Bow Seniors- 9

Cozad Red Seniors- 8

 

Eli Coble- 1 run and was walked once.

Carter Johnson- 2 hits and was walked once. Pitched 5.1 innings, gave up 7 hits, 3 earned runs, and had 13 strikeouts.

Caden Holm- 1 hit and was walked twice.

Brice Chaplin- 1 at bat and 1 strikeout.

Sawyer Bumgarner- Was walked twice in the game.

Max Denson- 2 hits and 2 runs.

Keifer Anderson- 2 hits, 1 run, 2 RBI's, and was walked once.

Austin Harvey- 1 hit, 1 run, and was walked once.

Wyatt Woodward- 1 hit and 2 RBI's.

Brody Ridder- 2 runs and was walked twice in the game. Pitched 1.2 innings, gave up one hit, and had one strikeout.

 

Broken Bow Juniors- 21

Cozad Red Juniors- 4

 

Eli Coble- Had 3 hits and 2 RBI's

Carter Johnson- Had 1 hit, 1 run, and was walked once.

Owen Hartman- Was walked and accounted for 1 run. Pitched one inning, gave up one hit, and had two strikeouts.

Kaden McKean- Had 1 hit and 2 RBI's.

Max Denson- Had 2 hits, 3 runs, 1 RBI, and was walked once.

Austin Harvey- Had 1 RBI, 2 runs, and was walked once.

Jacob Heapy- Had 1 hit and had 3 RBI's.

Brice Chaplin- Was walked once and accounted for 2 runs.

Brycen Woodward- Was walked twice and accounted for 1 run.

Zack Loy- Had 1 hit, 3 runs, 1 RBI, and was walked once.

Hagan Campbell- Had 1 hit, 3 RBI's, and was walked once.

Tyler Thomas- Was walked once and accounted for one run.

Nick Shada- Pitched 2 innings gave up 3 hits, 3 earned runs, and had 5 strikeouts.

 

* For an article on the Broken Bow Legion vs Cozad check on the June 17 Custer County Chief

