In what seemed like an unfair fight from the start, both the Broken Bow Junior and Senior Legion team's racked up the runs in a 15-10 victory for the Juniors and a 21-1 win for the Seniors.
Stat leaders include Brody Ridder who had three RBI's in the Junior game and Coy Johnson who had a massive six RBI's in the Senior game. Carter Johnson, Keifer Anderson, and Caden Holm each had three runs driven in as well for the Seniors. On the mound, Blake Denson went three innings and struck out five. The teams are both at home Friday and Saturday vs Holdrege and Chase County.
For a full story check out this week's version of the Custer County Chief.
