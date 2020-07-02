Broken Bow Seniors

The Broken Bow Seniors cheer on their team during a game against O'Neill on July 1. The Seniors won by a final of 2-0.

The Broken Bow Legion baseball team showed they can win the close one's by defeating the O'Neill Juniors 3-2 and the O'Neill Seniors 2-0 July 1. Austin Harvey in the Juniors game and Max Denson in the Seniors game got the job done for their respective teams, both pitching shut out baseball in relief. Currently, the Juniors are 7-1 and the Seniors are 6-2 for Broken Bow. For a full story check out the July 9 edition of the Custer County Chief.

Recommended for you