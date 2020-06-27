In a matchup of two teams who faced each other just a week prior, the Broken Bow Juniors shutout Holdrege 8-0 and the Seniors lost by a final of 16-8.
In the Juniors game, Broken Bow drew first blood in the top of the first. With runners on second and third, Sam Loy hit a grounder to the third baseman Hinrichs that he was able to beat out at first. On the play, Max Denson crossed the plate for the first run.
Two consecutive walks by Holdrege allowed Caden Holm to score and increased the lead to 2-0.
After getting one more run in the second, the Juniors did most of their damage in the third. Two pitches that got away from the catcher at home brought Loy and Hagan Campbell into score. The other two runs were produced on a single by Kaden McKean to center that scored Harvey from third and a pickle play at second allowed Carter Johnson to slide into home safely before the third out was made.
Broken Bow got an excellent outing from Holm in the game. He threw a complete-game shutout on the Dusters. In 4.2 innings of pitching, he struck out five.
The script was flipped in the Seniors game. After ten-run ruling Holdrege the prior week on the road, the Dusters returned the favor winning 16-8.
Clay Brandon was the pitcher for Broken Bow and he surrendered two early runs to give Holdrege the advantage.
On the mound, Mann kept the Broken Bow batters in check giving up only two runs on five innings pitched.
The Seniors desperately tried to make a late comeback scoring three in both the sixth and seventh, but it wasn't enough to cut into the extensive lead the Dusters had built.
One play that summed up how the game went for Broken Bow was a massive shot hit by Sawyer Bumgarner to left field in the seventh. It looked liked it could be a home run if not at least a double, but the left fielder Reed made an amazing leaping catch that resulted in him crashing into the fence.
Broken Bow is back in action again today at home against Chase County starting at 1 p.m. at Paul Brown Field.
