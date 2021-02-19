The Broken Bow wrestling team had a solid first day of competition at the Class B State Wrestling Tournament in Omaha on Feb. 19. They have three wrestlers heading to the semifinals and are currently fifth in the team standings with 48 points.
Cyrus Wells, Lathan Duda, and Sawyer Bumgarner are the wrestlers who went 2-0 on day one.
In his quarterfinal match at 126 pounds, Cyrus Wells found himself in a battle with Brock Bolling of Pierce. He was able to hold on for the 3-2 victory.
Duda earned two quick pins in his matches at 220 pounds, as he looks to become a two-time State Champion. He beat Brock Ostdiek of Beatrice in a 1:26 and Chase Cotton of York in 0:49.
In round one at 285 pounds, Bumgarner survived a tough match with Kadence Velde of York winning a 3-0 decision. In the quarterfinals, he was able to earn a pin over Jason Uden of Crete in 2:34.
Connor Wells also advanced in the state tournament after he beat Cameron Detwiler of Mount Michael Benedictine with a 1-0 decision.
Here are the rest of the results for the Broken Bow team from day one:
|B Team Scores
B106
Chauncey Watson (34-14) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 34-14 won by fall over Cadyn Coyle (Bennington) 32-7 (Fall 5:57)
Quarterfinal - Garrett Schultz (Wayne) 24-13 won by decision over Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 34-14 (Dec 5-1)
Cons. Round 2 - Cameron Brumbaugh (Hastings) 32-8 won by tech fall over Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 34-14 (TF-1.5 3:17 (15-0))
B113
Wilson Cucul Tzin (37-19) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Blaine Christo (Ashland-Greenwood) 26-1 won by decision over Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 37-19 (Dec 3-0)
Cons. Round 1 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 37-19 won by fall over Zach McManigal (Wayne) 18-20 (Fall 4:35)
Cons. Round 2 - Isaiah Foster (Wahoo) 29-12 won by major decision over Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 37-19 (MD 10-1)
B126
Cyrus Wells (35-6) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 35-6 won by fall over Ashton Munsell (Wayne) 26-12 (Fall 4:59)
Quarterfinal - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 35-6 won by decision over Brock Bolling (Pierce) 40-10 (Dec 3-2)
B138
Trey Garey (30-13) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Sebastian Lausterer (Wahoo) 41-10 won by decision over Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 30-13 (Dec 5-1)
Cons. Round 1 - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 30-13 won by decision over Kemper Reed (Waverly) 21-18 (Dec 10-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Bryar Nadrchal (Platteview) 34-4 won by decision over Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 30-13 (Dec 7-0)
B145
Connor Wells (41-11) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 41-11 won by major decision over Hayden Johnston (Columbus Lakeview) 17-15 (MD 10-2)
Quarterfinal - Trevor Kluck (Aurora) 42-1 won by tech fall over Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 41-11 (TF-1.5 5:02 (21-5))
Cons. Round 2 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 41-11 won by decision over Cameron Detwiler (Mount Michael Benedictine) 29-9 (Dec 1-0)
B170
Max Denson (35-21) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Phelps (Hastings) 28-11 won by fall over Max Denson (Broken Bow) 35-21 (Fall 0:32)
Cons. Round 1 - Max Denson (Broken Bow) 35-21 won by fall over Carson Ross (Platteview) 30-15 (Fall 2:54)
Cons. Round 2 - Cameron Aughenbaugh (Plattsmouth) 23-12 won by decision over Max Denson (Broken Bow) 35-21 (Dec 4-1)
B195
Lathan Duda (49-0) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 49-0 won by fall over Brock Ostdiek (Beatrice) 28-20 (Fall 1:26)
Quarterfinal - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 49-0 won by fall over Chase Cotton (York) 23-4 (Fall 0:49)
B220
Keifer Anderson (40-12) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 40-12 won by fall over Aiden DeVeney (Bennington) 12-11 (Fall 4:00)
Quarterfinal - Dylan Meyer (Norris) 49-1 won by fall over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 40-12 (Fall 2:57)
Cons. Round 2 - Jack Allen (Aurora) 34-12 won by decision over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 40-12 (Dec 1-0)
B285
Sawyer Bumgarner (42-3) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 42-3 won by decision over Kadence Velde (York) 19-17 (Dec 3-0)
Quarterfinal - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 42-3 won by fall over Jason Uden (Crete) 14-4 (Fall 2:34)
