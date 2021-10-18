The Broken Bow Lady Indians are ranked #1 in the Southwest Conference going into the conference tournament this Friday (Oct. 22, 2021) in Minden.
In the first round of matches:
- #1 Broken Bow v. #8 Cozad, 11 a.m., Minden High School gym
- #4 Minden v. #5 Ainsworth, 11 a.m., Minden Middle School gym
- #2 Gothenburg v. #7 Valentine, 12 p.m., Minden High School gym
- #3 Ogallala v. #6 McCook, 12 p.m., Minden Middle School gym
Additional rounds are at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. with the championship game scheduled for 4 p.m. in the Minden High School gym.
Before the tournament, Broken Bow (22-4) has one last game at home with Valentine (10-17) coming to town for a 4 p.m. match Tuesday (Oct. 19, 2021).
