It was cold, it was windy, yet family and fans gathered at the Square in Broken Bow to cheer on 11 wrestlers as they received a Fire Department sendoff on their way to the state tournament in Omaha. Competition begins tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 16, 2023. Broken Bow wrestlers competing at the State Tourney are: Ahren Finney, Chauncey Watson, Cash Watson, Braxon Rynearson, Colton Kelley, Braylan Rynearson, Dakota Baum, Jack Myers, Connor Wells, Max Denson and Cal Wells.
