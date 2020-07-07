The Broken Bow Legion Baseball teams were back at home against Lexington on July 6 after being on the road over the fourth of July weekend.
The Seniors powered by a Sawyer Bumgarner two-run homer in the first shook off a three-game losing streak with a 10-2 win. The Juniors fell for only the second time on the season, losing a close battle 4-3.
For full coverage of this game and all the week's games, check out the July 9 edition of the Custer County Chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.