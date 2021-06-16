The Broken Bow Juniors and Seniors split a double header at home vs the North Platte Junior and Senior Legion teams on June 15. In the junior game, Broken Bow prevailed 8-5 and in the seniors game they lost 2-0. Complete stats for Broken Bow are listed below.
Broken Bow Juniors 5, North Platte 2
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|ELi Coble
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carter Johnson
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Caden Holm
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Max Denson
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Austin Harvey
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Brice Chaplin
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Zack Loy
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kaden McKean
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hagan Campbell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pitching
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Caden Holm
|1.1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Austin Harvey
|5.2
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Totals
|7.0
|4
|5
|4
|7
|3
North Platte 2, Broken Bow Seniors 0
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Eli Coble
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Caden Holm
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sawyer Bumgarner
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Max Denson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Austin Harvey
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carter Johnson
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaden McKean
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brody Ridder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pitching
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Blake Denson
|7
|7
|2
|0
|3
|9
|Totals
|7.0
|7
|2
|0
|3
|9
