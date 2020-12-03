The Broken Bow boys and girls basketball team got their season's started on the right foot with a clean sweep of Arcadia-Loup City on Dec. 3 at home. The Indian girls beat the Rebels 52-27 and the boys won by a final of 53-41.

In the girl's game, it was Broken Bow who was able to race out to the 13-3 lead. The Indians played lockdown defense and held the Rebels to only five first-half points, which helped spearhead the victory.

In the boy's game, A-LC came out strong and had an 11-8 lead after one-quarter of play. This did not stop Broken Bow who turned things around to take a 24-18 halftime lead.

Behind the strong play of Austin Harvey and Riese Kahnke, the Indians never trailed again in the game.

For more information and game stats check out the Dec. 10 edition of the Custer County Chief.

Here are some other area scores from tonight:

Boys

Mullen 51, Sutherland 17

Paxton 30, Anselmo-Merna 29

Girls

Anselmo-Merna 60, Paxton 23

Mullen 48, Sutherland 23

