The Broken Bow boys and girls basketball team got their season's started on the right foot with a clean sweep of Arcadia-Loup City on Dec. 3 at home. The Indian girls beat the Rebels 52-27 and the boys won by a final of 53-41.
In the girl's game, it was Broken Bow who was able to race out to the 13-3 lead. The Indians played lockdown defense and held the Rebels to only five first-half points, which helped spearhead the victory.
In the boy's game, A-LC came out strong and had an 11-8 lead after one-quarter of play. This did not stop Broken Bow who turned things around to take a 24-18 halftime lead.
Behind the strong play of Austin Harvey and Riese Kahnke, the Indians never trailed again in the game.
For more information and game stats check out the Dec. 10 edition of the Custer County Chief.
Here are some other area scores from tonight:
Boys
Mullen 51, Sutherland 17
Paxton 30, Anselmo-Merna 29
Girls
Anselmo-Merna 60, Paxton 23
Mullen 48, Sutherland 23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.