The Broken Bow boys golf team competed at the Holdrege golf invite on April 27. Like most days this spring the weather was cool and affected the team's play.
Despite the weather, the Indians walked away from the meet with an 11th place finish with a score of 379.
Blake Denson was the only medalist for Broken Bow, carding an 82 for the tournament. That was good enough to earn him a sixth-place finish.
Also going under 100 on the day were Austin Harvey and Nathan Reynolds. Harvey ended with a score of 96 and Reynolds shot a 99.
Not far off their pace were Broken Bow's fourth and fifth-place golfers Zack Gaffney and Carsten Fox.
Fox shot a 54 on the front nine and lowered his score to a 48 on the back nine to finish with a 102. One stoke back of him was Gaffney with a 103.
Hopefully, the Indians will be able to get a nice day for the Broken Bow Golf Invite on April 30 at the Broken Bow Country Club. The tournament kicks off at around 9:30 a.m.
