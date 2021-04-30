Blake Denson

The weather couldn't have been more perfect for the Broken Bow Golf Invite on April 30 at the Broken Bow Country Club. The Indians varsity squad took advantage of the day, taking second place with a score of 355 and Blake Denson was the Individual Champ by carding a 77.

The complete results from the meet are listed below. For a story with photos and interviews check out the May 6 Custer County Chief.

Broken Bow Varsity

Blake Denson- 77

Austin Harvey- 87

Nathan Reynolds- 96

Zack Gaffney- 97

Carsten Fox- 95

Broken Bow JV

Lucas Bell- 115

Hagen Campbell- 105

J.R. Schaaf- 108

Braylan Rynearson- 123

Coy Griffiths- 135

Broken Bow JV 2

Wyatt Woodward- 65

Brycen Woodward- 68

Dakota Baum- 62

Johnnie Mason- 67

Dane Sidel- 69

Arcadia-Loup City

Hayden Griffiths- 112

Drew Lewandowski- 107

Vince Eurek- 108

Bradyn Scott- 94

Christian Tincher- 111

Anselmo-Merna

Carson Leibhart- 99

Colin Cooksley- 103

Aaron Bartak- 94

Nathan Kastens- 151

