The weather couldn't have been more perfect for the Broken Bow Golf Invite on April 30 at the Broken Bow Country Club. The Indians varsity squad took advantage of the day, taking second place with a score of 355 and Blake Denson was the Individual Champ by carding a 77.
The complete results from the meet are listed below. For a story with photos and interviews check out the May 6 Custer County Chief.
Broken Bow Varsity
Blake Denson- 77
Austin Harvey- 87
Nathan Reynolds- 96
Zack Gaffney- 97
Carsten Fox- 95
Broken Bow JV
Lucas Bell- 115
Hagen Campbell- 105
J.R. Schaaf- 108
Braylan Rynearson- 123
Coy Griffiths- 135
Broken Bow JV 2
Wyatt Woodward- 65
Brycen Woodward- 68
Dakota Baum- 62
Johnnie Mason- 67
Dane Sidel- 69
Arcadia-Loup City
Hayden Griffiths- 112
Drew Lewandowski- 107
Vince Eurek- 108
Bradyn Scott- 94
Christian Tincher- 111
Anselmo-Merna
Carson Leibhart- 99
Colin Cooksley- 103
Aaron Bartak- 94
Nathan Kastens- 151
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.