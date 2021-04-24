The Broken Bow Track Team traveled down to Grand Island on April 23 to compete in the competitive Dave Gee Invite at GI Northwest. The Indians walked away with a sixth-place finish on the boy's side with 33 points and finished eighth on the girl's side with 38.5 points.
The highest placer on both the boy's and girl's team for Broken Bow was Kya Scott in the high jump. She took second place by clearing 4'11.
Having impressive days in the distance events was McKinley Tobey. The freshman was second in the mile in a time of 5:46.5 and took home third in the two-mile in a time of 12:31.93.
Qwentin Coble placed well for the boys, in both the long and triple jump. He finished third in the long jump with a mark of 20'05.50 and sixth in the triple jump by jumping 39'02.
For coaches' comments, photos, and more information check out the April 29 Custer County Chief.
